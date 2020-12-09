LaSalle Cancels Christmas Drive-Thru Event

Santa won't be making a stop in LaSalle this weekend as planned.

Out of an abundance of caution, the town has decided to cancel its drive-thru event scheduled for December 12.

According to a release from the town, the cancellation comes on the advice of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit which is encouraging residents to limit travel to only essential trips to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

LaSalle has also closed its town hall to the public shifting services to telephone, email and appointment only.