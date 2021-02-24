LaSalle Cancels Strawberry Festival and Last Call Before Fall

LaSalle has decided to cancel this year's Strawberry Festival and Last Call Before Fall events.

Town council made the call at Tuesday night's meeting when it became clear planning for the events would be tough due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillor Sue Desjarlais says there are too many uncertainties when it comes to the Reopening Ontario Act.

"We don't know where we're going to be for one thing colour wise. There are five zones, green is the most open and that's only 100 people and we have a whole lot more than that at Strawberry Fest and at the craft beer festival," she says.

Desjarlais says LaSalle isn't the only municipality missing out on annual events.

"We're trying to be safe and I have a network of other cultural market partners across the province and we're all in the same position," she says. "We're all cancelling events and we're all trying to find something positive to do."

She says administration is looking at some virtual events and possibly a night market when rules permit.

"Outdoor markets have different numbers associated with them, I don't know what they are, but they are different than regular events," she says. "We might be able to schedule some outdoor markets for the summer so we'll at least have something fun to do."

Desjarlais hopes the community follows health guidelines to get the entire region out of the pandemic - so LaSalle can organized the best Strawberry Fest yet in 2022.