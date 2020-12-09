LaSalle Closing Town Hall Due to COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the region, the Town of LaSalle has decided to close its Civic Centre to the public effective December 10.

According to a release from the town, municipal staff will be available to help residents by phone, email and appointment only.

A drop-off and pick-up location is available for documents and items borrowed from the LaSalle branch of the Essex County Library.

More information can be found at lasalle.ca/customerservice or by calling town hall at at 519-969-7770.