LaSalle Considering Bylaw Changes to Curb Coyote Influx



WINDSOR — A reminder from the Town of LaSalle when it comes to coyotes to stay vigiliant.

Council discussed the issue at its Tuesday night meeting asking the public to take necessary precautions to protect family, pets and property.

Councillor Jeff Renaud says, with spring just around the corner, it's important to make sure food sources are not available if you want to keep wildlife out of your yard.

The town is considering making changes to its fence height and feeding bylaws.

Renaud says the Ministry of Natural Resources recommends a 6.5-foot fence while the town only allows six feet.

"Our fence bylaw was written a long time ago and the standard was six feet," he says. "So I think we need to look at our standard because there's other municipalities around Ontario, including Guelph and London, that have heights as high as seven and eight feet."

Renaud says the town is going to look into what other municipalities are doing to curb feeding wildlife.

"There's people that are attracting other types of wildlife. Maybe people love the deer and they go out and buy a salt lick. Maybe people love the song birds and they go out and get the bird seed. I want to know what those bylaws look like in the other communities so that we can craft one of our own that fits our community."

Administration will bring a report back to council on fence height and feeding wildlife in the near future.

Renaud adds there's plenty of information on the town's website regarding co-existing with wildlife as well as a link to report any coyote sightings.

LaSalle police is also asking residents not to call 9-11 if they spot a coyote unless it is posing an imminent threat.