LaSalle considers continuation of online and phone voting

The Town of LaSalle will decide whether it wants to continue accepting votes by phone and computer in the upcoming municipal election.

A format council voted in for the 2018 Municipal Election that saw 42.2 per cent of people vote in the region, four points higher than the provincial average.

A report going before council Tuesday recommends the town continue the program for the 2022 Municipal Election.

Mayor Marc Bondy says it's proven to be convenient and secure.

"Especially those who have some type of disability or can't walk, they can use the phone," he continued. "If people still want to go to the Civic Centre and cast their vote, or on their own personal computer, I think we have to give more people more options to get a better turn out."

Bondy says the plan would still be to have a physical location at town hall for those who have trouble with the virtual method.

"Anybody who came in, there was a lot of assistance given to anyone who need a helping hand," he added.

He says a few people had issues with the phone voting system in 2018, but the town will assure instructions are very clear in 2022

"Some people were complaining that they only got to vote for one candidate, so hopefully this year they're a little more careful in listening to the prompts."

LaSalle's voter turn out is down from 50 per cent in 2014, but Bondy hopes the learning curve in 2018 will see turnout rise for 2022.

Town council will decide whether to resume online and phone voting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.