LaSalle could join Windsor in correcting the spelling of Matchette Rd.

A member of LaSalle Council wants to see what it would cost to change the spelling of Matchette Road in the town.

Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche plans to introduce a notice of motion during Tuesday's meeting that will call for a report from administration on the potential cost of making the change.

"We're looking for a report just to give us the information on the cost involved for us to make that change to match what the City of Windsor has already done, so the road is a continuous correct spelling all the way through," she says.

On July 10, Windsor Council voted to change the spelling of the section Matchette Road that runs through the city, dropping the 'e' at the end.

A section of the road also runs through LaSalle and any name change would need to be approved by council.

The road was named after Alfred Matchett in 1913 but was misspelled at the time and his descendants have been requesting a change from a number of years.

Meloche calls the move "a no brainer" saying it would make it easier if it was spelled the same way the whole way through, same for Canada Post.

"I've been kind of told that the cost to residents will be minimal, if at all, because they don't have to change the spelling. Their mail will still get to them if they don't remove that 'e' until they the next time they do their licence renewal or something like that, or credit card renewal," she adds.

The decision made by the City of Windsor came with a cost of $6,580 to to update all signage.

Canada Post also informed the City that there would be no cost on their part associated with changing the spelling of Matchette Road, as the old spelling would be included as a valid alternative in their addressing database.

LaSalle Council meets at 6 p.m. on July 26.

With files from Rob Hindi