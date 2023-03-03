LaSalle council approves 2023 budget with 3.88 per cent tax increase

LaSalle council has approved the town's 2023 budget with a 3.88 per cent tax increase.

The overall tax rate increase was reduced from the 5.25 per cent tax increase contained in the original draft budget presented in January.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says the majority of the increases in the budget involve inflation and contractual obligations, but they found savings by putting certain items on hold for this year.

"Less money for the waterfront development, we took away the possibility of another event this year. There were a few things that we had to agree just weren't important this year and trying to save our residents a little bit of money was more important to us," she says.

Meloche says it was a hard budget for a couple of reasons including inflation.

"We had to really take into consideration what we could do, what we wanted to do and what our residents wanted. I'm really happy with everything administration came back with because this really is the best we could have done in the situation we're all facing right now," she says.

Meloche adds that the 3.88 per cent tax rate increase is also under the rate of inflation, which is just under 6 per cent.

To achieve the overall reduction, the original proposed budget was reduced by $306,000.