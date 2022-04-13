LaSalle Council approves $800,000 tennis court project

LaSalle is one step closer to a new set of tennis courts.

Town Council has given the green light to award the contract of just under $800,000 to Armstrong Paving and Materials Group Ltd. Last fall there were concerns over the overall cost.

The funding comes from the Vollmer Tennis Court Project, which was handed $850,000 as part of the 2022 Approved Capital Budget.

The Vollmer Complex Tennis Courts project would see four new tennis courts between Diotte Street and the Vollmer Complex building, overhead lighting, fences, and a trail connection to Laurier Parkway at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Mayor Marc Bondy said in the past, the project is much-anticipated, and should be appealing and open for everyone.

A recommendation for the project to move forward came from administration and was passed unanimously by council.

Construction is expected to start in May and be completed by September.

- with files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney