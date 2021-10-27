LaSalle council approves electronic voting

E-voting will be an alternative voting method for the 2022 municipal election in LaSalle.

The method was approved by council Tuesday evening.

Internet and telephone voting was used in 2018, which was largely successful, according to a report presented to council.

It showed a voter turnout of 42.12 per cent, almost four percentage points higher than the provincial average.

178 municipalities offered e-voting to its electors in 2018.

"So once voting is open, we would establish these voting help centres so if there were individuals who wanted assistance, they too would be able to come to the civic centre," says town clerk, Jennifer Astrologo.

The town says it did not experience any significant technical issues in 2018, but some concerns were raised regarding the telephone voting platform.

"We would have a couple days where we would go to retirement homes to provide that kind of assistance without requiring those individuals to come to the civic centre," says Astrologo.

The 2022 municipal election is Oct. 24, 2022.