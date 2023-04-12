LaSalle council approves nearly $6-million for new pump station upgrades

A Pump Station in LaSalle will see nearly $6-million in upgrades.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, council approved a report regarding Pump Station 1 upgrades, awarding the contract to Kingdom Constuction Ltd. for the price of $5,988,683.

The project upgrades consists of adding new by-pass pumps that operate in the Detroit River if there are high water conditions.

These pumps act as an overflow system in place of the gravity overlow.

A new generator will also be installed to provide emergency power to the facility.

A new third pump within the station is also part of the planned upgrades for LaSalle's system.

This project was initiated as part of the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation grant to protect the sanitary system during high water level events.

The by-pass pumps were identified in the 2023 budget at $2-million.

The $1.4-million upsized portion of the generator replacement and third pump will be funded from Development Charges.

The $1.6-million portion to replace the existing pump and non-upsized portion of the generator will be funded from the Wastewater Reserve.

The by-pass pump cost of $3-million will be funded 40 per cent from the DMAF grant and 60 per cent from the Wastewater Reserve.

The construction schedule is expected to start in May 2023 and be completed by July 2024.