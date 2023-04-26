LaSalle council approves outdoor skate trail and water feature concept

The Town of LaSalle is one step closer to seeing a skate trail and water feature within LaSalle Landing.

During Tuesday's meeting, council approved a report with concepts for a skating trail for the winter which would become a walking trail in the warmer months, and a water feature for the summer months at the waterfront.

Now that the concept has been approved, administration will look to move forward detailed designs.

Administration had previously looked into which ice surface would be most beneficial, and have asked that the trail be a natural ice surface, opposed to artificial ice, which was approved.

With weather permitting, the trail would undergo ice treatment starting at the end of November to ensure that it's usable between December to the end of February.

The water feature, which would be used during the summer months as a potential splash pad, has been sponsored by the Rotary Club of LaSalle-Centennial in the amount of $132,000, which was also approved by council to enter into an agreement with the Rotary Club.

Proposed water feature at LaSalle waterfront. April 25, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of LaSalle council)

Other features of the area include benches, warming areas with proposed fire pits, an area for residents to put on skates and rest, a large 'LaSalle' sign, and two buildings for washrooms, a town use storefront, an indoor area to put on skates, and shelter from weather during all seasons.

Council approved for administration to review a proposed sponsorship strategy for the skate trail, plaza area and 'LaSalle' sign features.

A total of $8-million is available in the Waterfront Reserve that is set aside for the construction, as well as $1-million available for parking construction.

Administration is hopeful that the project can be completed by winter of 2024.