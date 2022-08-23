LaSalle council approves third party operator for Vollmer Centre concession stand

A third party operator will be taking over the concessions at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle.

During Tuesday night's meeting, council approved a one-year trial agreement with M & M Concessions to operate the concession beginning in the fall of 2022.

M & M Concessions is a family run business that has operated concessions at local arenas for more than ten years.

They currently have agreements with the Town of Essex and the Town of Amherstburg.

They are proposing to run the concessions at the Vollmer Centre from Monday to Friday, however exact times of operation have yet to be set.

M & M Concessions will also pay a monthly rental fee to include access and use of the indoor concession, use of agreed

upon equipment, and utilities.

An Expression of Interest for operating the indoor concession at the Vollmer Centre was conducted in late July.