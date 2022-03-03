LaSalle Council asked to approve a coffee shop in the Civic Centre

There's a proposal to put a coffee shop inside the LaSalle Civic Centre.

When LaSalle Town Council meets March 8, councillors will be asked to approve a pilot project to allow Kava Café & Bakery to operate at the Civic Centre.

Kava Café & Bakery will soon be opening a restaurant in the Malden Square Plaza and the intention is to operate their main location, with the smaller satellite location at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

The report going to Council says this would allow light food options prepared at the main location to be delivered and sold at the LaSalle Civic Centre, along with a variety of specialty coffee, espresso, cappuccino, fair trade teas and cold beverages.

Aaron Andary and Emily Bas, a husband and wife team, own Kava Cafe and were one of the vendors that used space in the Civic Centre when the Night Markets were hosted there over the holiday season.

Andary says they wanted to get really involved in LaSalle.

"We felt that this was essentially an opportunity that was going unused," he says. "We felt like it would be a great way to service people who might not necessarily be able to access our current location."

Bas says they plan to start with just cafe beverages at the Civic Centre until their main location opens.

"Once we are open, we will have freshly baked, daily things coming in," she says. "That way people who may not be exposed to our cafe beforehand will get to experience what we have to offer."

Andary says they hope to open next month.

"Once the Town decides to approve our proposal to get open in the Town Hall, we're hoping for April, that's what we talked about with them. So hopefully we're looking for April 1," he adds.

Kava Cafe plans to set up their small café outlet in the kitchenette area of the LaSalle Civic Centre, a space previously occupied for a short time by Life After Fifty.

With files from Rob Hindi