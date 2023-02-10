LaSalle Council asks administration to lower proposed tax rate increase

LaSalle Council has asked administration to find more savings in the 2023 Draft Budget.

It was presented at a 5.25 per cent tax rate increase, but following a day long budget session on Wednesday, Council members asked that the rate be reduced to somewhere between 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent.

A release from the Town states that as presented, the inflationary costs amount to a 3.9 per cent tax rate increase. This means that a tax rate increase below 4 per cent% would mean cuts to services, and no new initiatives in 2023.

To reduce the tax rate by one per cent, approximately $408,000 needs to be cut from the budget.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says after speaking with residents during budget open house sessions, they learned that they're very happy with the services in LaSalle and don't want reductions.

"They still want the snow removal, the playgrounds, the events that we host, those things, they don't want to see them go away," she says. "Unfortunately of the 5.25 per cent, well over three per cent is inflation and contractual obligations, so that doesn't leave a whole lot to trim out of the budget."

Meloche says savings could include new initiatives being put on hold, using reserve funds or less Capital build up.

"There's going to be a few spots that administration is going to come back to us and present how we can save some money off of this budget. If we can come back with a 4.5 per cent municipal budget that gives us around a 3.88 per cent overall increase to the budget this year," she adds.

The adjusted Draft Budget will be presented at the Feb. 28 meeting of council for consideration.

Visit www.placespeak.ca/LaSalle2023Budget for more information about the proposed budget.

With files from Rob Hindi