LaSalle council continues forward with idling by-law

The push for an idling bylaw in LaSalle continues.

During Tuesday night's meeting, council voted unanimously to continue with moving forward with the desire to have an idling bylaw in the town.

Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche was the individual who brought the notice of motion forward.

The reasoning for the motion is to educate the public on the environmental harms of idling vehicles.

Now that the notice has been approved, administration will come back with a proposed bylaw for council to vote upon.

Windsor has had an idling bylaw since 2016 when it was approved by Windsor City Council. The bylaw that was issued reduced the amount of idling time from five minutes down to three minutes.

The proposed bylaw will be voted on by LaSalle council at a later date.