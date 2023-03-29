LaSalle council corrects spelling of Matchett Road

LaSalle council is dropping the 'e' in Matchette.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, LaSalle council voted in favour of removing the 'e' in Matchett Road.

The request has been an ongoing effort from the Matchett family to see the name of the road corrected to the proper spelling.

According to the Matchett family, the 'e' on the end was added accidentally and was left misspelled.

In 2011 and 2012, Al Matchett, the great, great, grandson of Alfred Matchett, the road's namesake, asked council to consider changing the road name.

At the time, it wasn't changed due to issues with Canada Post, as well as the consistency issues as the road crosses through LaSalle into the City of Windsor.

In July 2022, Windsor council approved for the spelling to be changed back to Matchett, and Canada Post has recently indicated that it will not affect mail delivery.

The cost to the change the sign is expected to be less than $5,000 and can be accommodated within the Public Works budget.