LaSalle council could consider changing Matchette Rd. spelling

A decision made by Windsor city council could spark a change in LaSalle.

On Monday night, Windsor council voted in favour of changing the spelling of Matchette Road, to remove the e at the end, to honour Alfred Matchett whom the road was originally named after.

The road also crosses through LaSalle, and Mayor Marc Bondy says he agrees with the decision made.

Bondy says the issue actually came to council about eight years ago.

"Mr. Matchett's grandson I believe made a presentation to council and at that time it was voted down, I think the reason primarily was because if we did our side, the city would have to do their side," Bondy continued. "You don't want a Matchette with an e and a Matchett without an e."

Now that Windsor has made a decision, he expects should it come back in front of them council would be good to move on changing the name as well.

"And if we vote on it I think the cost would be minimal, so we can ask for a report or just ask them to change it. If it comes to council then it'll be up to them to either ask for the report or just go ahead and change the name."

Bondy says he hasn't heard from the Matchett family since they last came to council, but believes it's something they could figure out without another presentation.

"I don't think whether you have an e on it or not it's gonna affect your mailing. So as time comes up if we have to change it and we have to take the e off, it'll be done over time. As far as changing the signs and correcting it, I don't think it'll be a costly endeavour, and if we're going to honour someone we should at least spell his name correctly," he said.

Following the decision by Windsor council to change the spelling to Matchett Road, Canada Post told the city the old spelling will be accepted as a valid alternative in their addressing database.

The change is expected to cost the city close to $6,600.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi