Results are in for the municipal election in LaSalle.

Crystal Meloche has been acclaimed as mayor.

Mike Akpata, also acclaimed, became deputy mayor of LaSalle.

Meloche served two terms as councillor and was acclaimed deputy mayor in 2018.

Akpata is a former Windsor police officer and member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Council results

- Terry Burns

-Mark Carrick

-Sue Desjarlais

-Jeff Renaud

-Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo