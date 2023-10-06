LaSalle council to award contract tender for new Fire Station 2

A new fire station in LaSalle is a step closer to construction.

During Tuesday's meeting, council will be presented with a report to award the construction of the new Fire Station 2 to Gulf Developments Inc.

Gulf Developments Inc. came in at the lowest bid to complete the work at a price of $8.4-million, with the approved 2023 capital budget for the station set at $9-million.

This is part of the approved Three Fire Station Operating Financial plan, and this station will be located at the intersection of Front Road and Gary Avenue.

Construction on the two-bay, 14,500 square foot fire hall is scheduled to being in November this year, and is slated to be completed by January 1, 2025.

Jeff Renaud, LaSalle councillor, says he's very surprised and happy that the cost for the station came in under budget.

"Considering we've had a few projects in the last couple of years, like post-COVID, like our tennis courts out by the Vollmer [Complex] where we've put together our best estimates and our people have gone out to tender, and we just haven't found anybody that could work within that number. I was very happy to see that nothing is going to hold this up, or delay it, because of money."

He says it's exciting that the shovel will be in the ground within the next couple of months.

"I mean there's going to be a fair amount of construction activity around the Town in the next 24 months. And that's going to be one of the more positive changes for the community."

Renaud says this is a great location for the new station.

"Front Road was always suggested, but, it was just a little bit too far off to help out a large number of people, and to give us a good coverage around the Town. Now, with the three station model, it's actually going to be in a great location to service some of our further south."

He adds that as the Town of LaSalle continues to grow in population, more fire stations are needed.

JP Tompson Architects was awarded the overall design for the project and worked closely with LaSalle Fire and Town staff on the new build.

Council will meet Tuesday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi