LaSalle council to consider changing the spelling of Matchette Road

A LaSalle road may finally see a change in spelling.

A report going to council tonight will look at renaming Matchette Road to Matchett.

If approved, the cost to the change the sign would be less than $5,000 and can be accommodated within the Public Works budget.

Council has been questioned on dropping the final 'e' in Matchette following a presentation in 2011 and 2012 from Al Matchett, the great, great, grandson of Alfred Matchett, the road's namesake.

According to the Matchett family, the 'e' on the end was added accidentally.

At the time, the name wasn't changed as there were several issues with Canada Post to rename, as well as the consistency with the road name as it does cross through LaSalle into the City of Windsor.

In July 2022, Windsor council approved for the spelling to be changed back to Matchett, and Canada Post has recently indicated that it will not affect mail delivery.

Crystal Meloche, Mayor of LaSalle, says they considered changing the name years ago, however, Windsor was against the change at the time.

"It didn't really make sense for LaSalle to change and not have the continuation into Windsor. So at the time we had honoured the family with a room inside the town hall, with the correct spelling. Now that the City of Windsor has made that change, it was worth us considering matching that, and having the road spelled correctly continuously through Windsor and LaSalle."

She says it's a minimal cost to correct something that should've been changed many years ago.

"This is something that's definitely due to be done, and it comes at a very low cost to the municipality. We're waiting for the report to get a few more answers to some questions about what it'll cost residents, if anything. From what we're told at this point that because it's such a minor spelling change that it shouldn't be at any cost to residents."

Meloche adds that she hasn't spoken with the family in a few months, but hopes they'll be happy with the consideration.

"I do know that they were following the City of Windsor's decision, and this is something that they've wanted for many years, so I can assume that they are happy with the fact that the Town of LaSalle is considering it again."

Meloche adds that residents are more than welcome to attend the meeting if they have questions on how the change will affect them and their property.

Council will meet tonight at 6 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi