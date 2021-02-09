LaSalle Council to Debate Crosswalk Policy

A crosswalk policy will be presented Tuesday night to LaSalle council.

Administration was asked to create a policy after a request was made last October for a rainbow coloured crosswalk at the Malden Road and Normandy Road intersection.

Mayor Marc Bondy says council is only expected to debate the policy and does not believe a decision will be made on the rainbow coloured crosswalk.

He feels the proposed policy needs some minor adjustments

"On the surface, it seems like it's a good policy but I think there needs to be some clarification on certain if, ands or buts just so we're clear because we don't want to pass a policy and then we start approving these crosswalks and then we go, oh your policy says this," he says. "So I just want to make sure we get the policy correct."

Bondy says the proposed crosswalk policy is a first for the municipality.

"We want to make sure if we do a crosswalk, we have a policy in place so that if anyone applies for it, we can say no based on our policy, it does not qualify or yes based our policy it does," says Bondy. "We just have to have the proper parameters in place before we proceed with any crosswalk."

The proposed policy being presented includes seven components such as: how to initiate a request, how will it be paid for, where they can be located and who and how will it be maintained.

Town staff reached out to 14 municipalities in Ontario that have implemented a non-traditional crosswalk policy.

10 municipalities responded with only two having formal policies while the remaining municipalities deal with specific requests on a case by case basis.

Last fall, council heard private donations would pay for the rainbow coloured crosswalk in support of LGBTQ community.

The projected cost was between $12,000 to $17,000.