LaSalle council to decide next week on final tax increase for 2024

LaSalle council will make their decision next week on a final number for the 2024 municipal tax rate increase.

Administration will present a report during the January 9 meeting, outlining the Municipal Tax Rate Increases of both five per cent and 5.5 per cent, for council to decide on a final number.

Budget deliberations were held in early December where the presented increase was 6.85 per cent, but council had asked administration to come back at a later date with a detailed list of where reductions could be made.

Some reductions that administration recommended to bring the increase down to 5.5 per cent would be a deferral of staffing changes, reduction of annual strategic plan contribution such as reduction to transit or to projects such as future electric vehicle charge station initiatives, and a reduction of annual LaSalle Landing master plan contribution by $100,000.

To bring the increase down to five per cent would result in an additional reduction of annual LaSalle Landing master plan contribution of $200,000.

A 5.5 per cent tax increase would be $154 annually to the average household, and a five per cent increase would be $141.

LaSalle mayor, Crystal Meloche, says it's a great, detailed report by administration.

"It's going to allow us to make that decision of how much we're willing to go down to be able to achieve that number at the end of the day that we're looking for, that's going to help our residents through this year. As we know, it's going to be a little bit tougher. But, we had also help show if we put certain things on hold, how that many impact us in the future."

She says there will be projects that are affected.

"If we go all the way down to five [per cent], that's going to significantly impact the future of the LaSalle Landing projects, where we've been putting money away each year to be able to continue that development in a timely manner. So, it's something council is really going to have to sit down and look through each and every line to decide what makes the most sense going forward."

Meloche says the original budget didn't feature a lot of "extras".

"If we're going to reduce, these are the impacts, and are we willing to look at not investing more into transit right now? Are we willing to look at not including a new position for a staff member in a department where it may be really needed? They [administration] broke it down to us to help us understand how it is going to affect us on a yearly basis and going forward in the future."

Council will meet on Tuesday, January 9 at 6 p.m.

Those interested in being a delegate at the meeting can fill out the form before noon on Friday.

The full agenda can be seen by clicking here.