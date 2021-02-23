LaSalle Council to Determine Fate of Two Festivals

Two annual festivals in LaSalle are on the chopping block due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administration is asking council to cancel the 2021 Strawberry Festival and Last Call Before Fall Festival.

Mayor Marc Bondy says the town's Director of Culture and Recreation will be presenting a report Tuesday night calling for the cancellations.

"It's an easy decision based on everything that we're dealing with especially COVID, specifically COVID, we don't have much choice," says Bondy.

He feels attendance would be an issue.

"I don't think it would be well attended even if we could open it but based on the guidelines we have presently and what we're forecasting and that's just a shot in the dark, we're just going to err on the side of caution," he says.

Residents enjoy rides and games at the LaSalle Strawberry Festival at the Vollmer Complex near Laurier Dr. on Thursday June 6, 2019. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

Bondy says he has heard from residents.

"I know a lot of people have told me even when this ends they're not ready to go shake hands and hug and go in public. So we're just saying right now is not the best time, we're going to pause it for another year."

If council approves the recommendation, it would be back to back years the events have been cancelled.

The town is looking at virtual and modified activities if the festivals are cancelled.