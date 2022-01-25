LaSalle council to discuss Fire Master Plan

LaSalle council will hear the latest Tuesday evening on the implementation of its Fire Master Plan.

Mayor Marc Bondy says council will review a report from Dillon Consulting that suggests the town moves to a three station model.

He says the three station model would include the current site on Normandy Street along with a station off Front Road at the former arena property and a station on Laurier Parkway west of Disputed Road.

"It's going to take time, by the time you get drawings, plans, permits, etc, it's probably I'm going to say three years if not more before one would be located where ever that is along Front Road and then the one west of Disputed would be years, years down the road," he said.

Bondy says the report calls for additional full-time firefighters if the town goes with three stations.

"The recommendation is we hire more full time and with that we can support three stations hence do away with Matchette and Laurier location and go where Dillon is recommending these new stations be built in the future."

He says he's happy with the report.

"At the end of the day, it's all about safety for 33,000 residents," Bondy continued. "Doesn't matter where the fire station goes to me as long as it's the safest location."

Photo courtesy: Town of LaSalle council agenda

The town currently has one fire station.

Last year in September, Bondy requested a deferral over the proposed acquisition of lands for a second fire station at the corner of Laurier Drive and Matchette Road.

Council is being asked to receive the report and authorize administration to prepare a financial plan for the three stations.

If council approves the recommendations Tuesday night, the matter will be discussed again at a March council meeting.