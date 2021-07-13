LaSalle Council to Discuss Holiday Programming Enhancements

The Town of LaSalle is looking to enhance its programming around its holiday light displays.

A report going before council Tuesday night calls for food trucks, musical performances and evening markets.

Mayor Marc Bondy says the programming sounds like a good idea.

"I think it's a time with COVID, we got to get people out, get them back to some type of normalcy and lets's celebrate hopefully reopening to full normalcy if I can say it that way," says Bondy.

He says the cost of the programming is $7,200.

"I think if you're looking at $7,200 and ask the residents, do you agree in spending $7,200 to get people out and enjoying, I think it's not much to get people to be outside and feel comfortable with friends and family again," says Bondy.

According to the report, the food trucks will happen on Friday nights. The musical performances will take place on Saturday nights and the evening market will run Sunday nights.

The report goes on to say, the town plans to host an official lighting ceremony on November 26.

The lights will remain on until January 9.