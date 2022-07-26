LaSalle Council to discuss improvements to Waterfront Park

The future of LaSalle's Waterfront Park and upcoming improvements will be discussed during the regular council meeting on Tuesday, July 26.

Late last year, preliminary modifications were discussed on the overall Waterfront Park redevelopment plan including renovations for the event centre, upgrades on the sports zone, the continuation of construction on the playground and construction of a storm pump station.

During the meeting, Council will go into detail on the overall concept for the future of the Waterfront Park redevelopment and what is proposed to be built going forward.

LaSalle Mayor Marc Bondy says the project is around 10 years in the making.

"We've started with repurposing the marina site which is going to be beautiful. If you look at the event centre, inside, it's going to be fantastic, there is a lot of thought that went into the planning," he says. "With the parking, if you wanted to have a car show you'd have access to go inside the building only as far as the washrooms so we don't have to open the whole facility."

Bondy says the estimated cost is around $35 million.

"We have estimated costs but nothing fixed because things are changing all the time, most of it is not going down it is going up whether its food or fuel everything is going up," he says.

He says the repurposing of the park is needed.

"If you go south all it is green grass, so we're going to bring trail systems so people can eventually get to the waterfront, upgrade the playground, and we need to put a storm pump out there because we received some money through a DMFA grant," he adds.

LaSalle's regular council meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.