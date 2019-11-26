LaSalle Council to End Vaping Discussion

A councillor in LaSalle is applauding his council colleagues.

Jeff Renaud believes town council played a role in the province banning the promotional ads of vaping products in public places such as gas stations and convenience stores.

Back in March, council directed administration to see if it was possible to create a bylaw banning the ads at a municipal level but councillors also wanted a resolution was sent to every municipality in Ontario, calling on the Ministry of Health to act on the issue.

Renaud says a number of municipalities supported the town's request and he feel it got the ball rolling for the province to take act.

"I think it sped up the process a little bit to where the Ontario government announced a few weeks ago that they are now as of January banning all advertisements in c-stores and gas stations which was exactly what we were looking and asking to have done," says Renaud.

He feels the province would have made a decision sooner or later.

"The issues are coming forward and it would have come to a point where something would have had to been done," says Renaud. "I think the government's hand would have been forced eventually but I think this gentle nudge that we put forward helped get things taken care of a little more timely than they may have."

Renaud believes it's a positive outcome for the municipality.

"It's just the end of that cycle now saying that it's done and the right thing happened in the end," says Renaud.

Town council will no longer need to approve a by-law and Renaud says the issue will come back to council tonight Tuesday so councillors can wrap up the discussion.

The province is banning promotional ads for vaping products in January.