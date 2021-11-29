LaSalle council votes to extend contract with Transit Windsor

It appears Transit Windsor buses will continue rolling through LaSalle for the foreseeable future.

It's been five years since the town launched a pilot project with the LaSalle 25 route stretching from Front Rd. to St. Clair College.

Before COVID-19 hit, the route proved to be successful with roughly 3,000 riders each month — as a result, council has voted to extend the contract for another five years.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Peter Marra says numbers were looking great before the pandemic.

"Five years ago, the town entered into that contract with Transit Windsor introducing transit service into LaSalle," he continued. "Since that time, there's been some good ridership up to the first few years and then the last couple of years, the pandemic has really affected ridership."

Marra says routes may be adjusted in the future as LaSalle continues to grow.

"As we continue to experience growth, at some point in time, probably in 2026 to 2027, there's probably a need to do a review of the transit system in the routes and modify it at that time, but certainly that's a future consideration."

He's confident ridership will bounce back post-pandemic.

"The ridership that we experienced in 2018 and 2019 were higher than what was forecasted as part of the master plan. So, we hope that when things transition back to normal that we continue to see that continued use and an increase in ridership throughout the town," Marra said.

The town will now enter negotiations with Transit Windsor for an extension.

LaSalle paid $400,000 per year for the first five years of bus service.