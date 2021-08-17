LaSalle Councillor Worried About Deteriorating Situation in Afghanistan

As scenes from the unfolding situation in Afghanistan continue to make waves in North America, one local councillor is closely watching the events.

On Monday, reports and striking footage emerged of the chaos at Kabul airport, where evacuations are underway after the Taliban swept through Afghanistan’s capital Sunday.

Town of LaSalle councillor Mike Akpata served one tour in Afghanistan back in 2007.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Akpata said he’s worried about the interpreters who put their trust in the armed forces and helped keep troops because they couldn’t have gone through the country without them.

"We should have got the friends and allies that worked in our embassies and supported us, out,” he continued. “When Kandahar City fell, I believe it was the 4th of July, it was inevitable that Kabul was going to fall, from my perspective, and I wondered how prepared our governments were to start evacuating and shutting down embassies and things of that nature."

For weeks, the Afghan interpreters who aided the Canadian military during their mission have been desperately trying to leave the country.

Officials say there have been no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents are staying home and remain skeptical, if not fearful.

Akpata believes it will resonate with the people Canada works with in the future, how this situation is being handled.

“What the sticktoitiveness of the western allies are, I don't know how many Brits are there or how many Dutch are still there but all of the countries that I worked with had people on the ground that worked exclusively with them. I hope all the folks we told it would be OK if they worked with the ISAF [International Security Assistance Force] forces are out, I know that's not the case though."

The U.S. first indicated an intent to withdraw this spring. Canada’s first evacuation flight left on August 4, after the Feds came forward with a place to evacuate interpreters in July.

Because in his words he "came back whole," Akpata still believes his time over there was worth it - but adds he can't help but look to the families of fallen or injured soldiers.

"I worry about the soldiers who came back with occupational stress injuries, that the only thing that had them holding on was that we made a difference, and now with the fall of the country and the Taliban taking it over, some of those friends of mine and some of those soldiers are really doing some soul searching as to the sacrifice they put their family through, the sacrifice in which they did," Akpata said.

There are an estimated one thousand interpreters still living in Kabul.

— With files from CTV Windsor and The Canadian Press