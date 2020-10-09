iHeartRadio
LaSalle Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Two people have been sent to hospital after a serious crash in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say officers responded to a collision between two vehicles Thursday night around 10pm on North Townline between 3rd Concession and 4th Concession.

According to police, a white Honda Civic travelling eastbound crossed over the centre line and struck a westbound black Ford Escape. 

Police say both vehicles had extensive damage and the two drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

One of the drivers is charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.

The roadway was closed for several hours as the Technical Collision Investigation Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit investigated.

