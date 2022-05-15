LaSalle Dog Park opening soon

LaSalle residents and their furry friends are about to have something new to do near town.

The newly constructed LaSalle Dog Park is scheduled to open on Monday, May 16. The off-leash park is located just south of the Town of LaSalle Public Works Department at 2170 Judy Recker Crescent.

The dog park was approved by council almost one year ago on June 8, 2021, after administration brought forward a plan to make it happen. The park has been complete since last fall, but time was needed for the grass to grow.

This park is sectioned into two areas, one for dogs under 25 pounds and the other for large dogs, and a water station is on-site for dog drinking water.

The LaSalle website says as long as there's daylight, the park is open.



