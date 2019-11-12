LaSalle Draft Budget Has No Mill Rate Increase

LaSalle Council gets a first look at the 2020 budget Tuesday night.

For the second year in a row the mill rate will remain unchanged for the town portion of the budget.

Mayor Marc Bondy says people's combined property taxes may in fact decline.

"The Mill Rate will not be changing" states Bondy. "If we take into account tentative county estimates and the education estimate, there should be a small decrease on the residential assessment."

Bondy is modest about the reason for the line being held, saying "This'll be two years back to back, but it's not, I don't want people to think 'we elected Mayor Bondy, he comes in and gets zero tax increase'" he says. "A lot of this is due to our growth, which we are continuing to hopefully get shovel-ready lots for homes to be built."

Bondy says there are essential elements in the budget.

"Snow plowing and obviously firefighting and police and the Vollmer rec centre, these are all things that don't bring us a profit, but they're services people are used to having in LaSalle" says Bondy. "They like the trail system and all the amenities and services we offer."

Deliberations are set to start formally on December 18th and 19th.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hind