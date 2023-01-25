LaSalle driver facing a handful of charges

A 21-year-old from LaSalle is facing a handful of charges after failing to stop for police.

Provincial police in Elgin County say officers tried to stop a vehicle on westbound Highway 401 late Tuesday night in the Chatham-Kent area but the driver failed to stop and sped away at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the vehicle was located at a service station and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The driver has been charged with fail to stop for police, speeding, driving with unsealed container of liquor, driving with cannabis readily available and driving without a validated permit.

