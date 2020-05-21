LaSalle Dump Truck Driver Charged with Impaired Driving After Crash

ESSEX COUNTY — A LaSalle man has been charged with impaired driving after a dump truck rear-ended another dump truck in Tecumseh.

On Wednesday, May 20th at 8am, the OPP and Tecumseh Fire were called for a crash on County Road 9.

During the investigation, police demanded the 'at-fault' driver to provide a breath test and he failed.

Alex Huszti, 44, of LaSalle is charged with operation while impaired.

His licence has been suspended.

No one was hurt but there was significant damage to one of the vehicles.