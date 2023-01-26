LaSalle elementary school launches study for interest in French Immersion program

A study is being launched to determine whether there is interest in expanding the French Immersion program to Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School in LaSalle.

During the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board public Board meeting on December 13, a recommendation was approved for Senior Administration to initiate a feasibility study.

The purpose of the survey is to see if there is interest in starting a French Immersion program at Sacred Heart for the 2023-2024 school year for Junior Kindergarten, Senior Kindergarten and Grade 1.

Joumana Tawil, Superintendent of Education for WECDSB, says they want to ensure there is interest in the program before launching it.

"We have seen tremendous growth in interest in French Immersion programming in our Board. Based on what we know about the LaSalle area, we do believe there would be significant interest. So, before launching any new program we need to confirm that there is sufficient interest, and that the enrolment will be there to support the program."

She says there will be a public consultation to answer any questions and receive feedback.

"The public consultation meeting this Thursday at Sacred Heart is really to obtain feedback from families and other stakeholders. And to have a conversation about what French Immersion looks like, and to seek interest to see if there is enough families that would sign their children up for French Immersion for the next school year."

Tawil says if the interest for the program is there, a recommendation will be brought forward to the Board of Trustee's.

"We have a French Immersion Program Enhancement Committee, and the committee will take all the information, all the data and the feedback that we receive. And if there is enough interest in expanding the elementary French Immersion program to Sacred Heart, then we would bring forward a recommendation to the Board of Trustee's during our March public Board meeting."

A link to the survey can be found on the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board website.

A public consultation will also take place on Thursday, January 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School starting at 6 p.m.

The online survey is currently available to the public, with the last day being February 10, 2023.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi