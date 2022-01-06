LaSalle extending Holiday Lights display until later this month

LaSalle's Holiday Lights will be shining for a little bit longer.

Councillor Jeff Renaud says the town has decided to extend the light display until Jan. 23.

He says the lights were set to shut off this week but will now continue to be on daily from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Town Civic Centre in the area of Malden Road and Normandy.

Jeff Renaud, LaSalle Town Councillor, says everybody is going through COVID fatigue.

"You know this is just a way to keep people engaged and keep their spirits up. I was, for one, was very happy to see they decided to extend that."

Renaud says this is one thing the Town has been able to do that he has not heard one negative thing about.

"Everyone has been happy, everyone has been overjoyed that we've given them something to do, we've given them a little beauty during the holiday season."

He says he's not expecting the same crowds as during the Christmas holidays.

"It's simply the lights, it's not going to be the entertainment and the indoor market and all that stuff. That kind of stuff takes a little bit more planning, so you can't just throw that together at the last minute. But the lights can stay up as long as we want them to," Renaud said.

The Town of Kingsville has also announced Wednesday that its Fantasy of Lights Festival will continue at Lakeside Park and Cottam Rotary Park until Jan. 26. The Festival was initially set to conclude on Jan. 4.

This past Sunday, the Town of Amherstburg announced it would extend the River Lights Festival until the end of the month, an event that was scheduled to end Jan. 3.