LaSalle Fire Chief Retiring After 35 Years

After 35 years of service, LaSalle Fire Chief Dave Sutton has announced his retirement.

According to a release from the town, Chief Sutton started his career in 1986 as a volunteer firefighter with the Sandwich West Fire Department. Later that same year, he took a full-time position with LaSalle Dispatch. He then became a career rirefighter in 1989, and was the training instructor from 1998 to 2008.Sutton became Deputy Fire Chief in 2008, Acting Fire Chief in 2011 and was appointed LaSalle Fire Chief in 2012.

"Chief Sutton has been an integral part of the development of LaSalle Fire Service. His expertise has certainly developed our emergency management preparedness," said Mayor, Marc Bondy. "Through training and education, in his role as the Town's Emergency Management Coordinator, Chief Sutton has encouraged collaboration between administration and outside organizations so that when the time comes, staff are familiar with what might be expected."

Chief Sutton will be officially retiring in April 2021 at which point, current Deputy Fire Chief, Ed Thiessen, will take over the role of Fire Chief.

Deputy Chief Thiessen has been in this role since 2012. He started as a Volunteer Firefighter in 2002, and was appointed a Volunteer Captain in 2008.