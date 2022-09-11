LaSalle Fire looking for old vehicles to help with training

The LaSalle Fire Service is putting out a call to the public for old vehicles.

They're looking for donations of older vehicles to assist with Auto Extrication Training.

Officials conduct training at the back of their station in the 1900-block of Normandy Street, usually on two different nights.

Fire Chief Ed Thiessen says any vehicle will suit their needs.

"The vehicles do not need to be in good condition, they're going to be scrapped after. We basically use our tools to simulate removing the doors, the hoods and the roofs to simulate real life situations. To give our newer fire fighters experience using the tools and how that would work," he said.

He says they're looking for vehicles of any shape and style, and if people who are willing to donate called the fire service, they would make arrangements for a towing company to retrieve the vehicle.

"They would take it to their facility and they would make it safe for us," Thiessen continued. "Basically what they do is they remove the gas tank and other pieces of a car that would be dangerous, and then after we're done with it they take it to the scrap yard."

Thiessen says if they could get eight to 10 vehicles that would be great, but they could make due with whatever the community is willing to give them.

The reason they make the public call for assistance is due to how important the training is, according to Thiessen, because firefighters never know when they're going to get that next call about a bad crash.

"Like let's say someone has a broken femur, they can bleed out from that injury. Getting access to the people inside a vehicle is very important, and in a real life situation if it's a life-threatening injury it can be the difference between life and death."

Last year in early October a similar call went out, which was answered by members of the community, and Thiessen is hoping people will show the fire department generosity again this year.

Anyone interested in donating an old vehicle to the service can reach out to the Training Division at 519-966-0744.