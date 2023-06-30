LaSalle Fire Service lifts open air fire ban

The open air fire ban that was issued across LaSalle Wednesday due to the forest fire smoke has been lifted.

LaSalle Fire Service says residents are reminded to refer to the recreational quick reference guide before burning.

Some of the guidelines state:

-A small outdoor fire such as a campfire, set within a confined area or device such as an outdoor fireplace or fire pit, situated in a "Safe Location" and measuring no greater than one square metre (approx 3.5 feet) in any dimension is permitted when the subsequent sections of the by-law are followed

-The fire must be fueled only with "acceptable burn material" such as Charcoal, briquettes, small amounts of white or brown paper or cardboard, dry seasoned wood, wood by-products that have not been chemically treated, painted or stained, purchased fire logs

-The fire must be set and supervised at all times by a competent adult

-Effective means of extinguishing must be readily available

LaSalle Fire Service says to call them at 519-966-0744, if you still have questions prior to burning.