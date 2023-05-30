LaSalle Fire Service receives Firehouse Subs grant for lifesaving equipment

A grant to purchase lifesaving equipment has been provided to a local fire service.

LaSalle Fire Service members have received a $31,380 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.

This grant is being given to LaSalle Fire to purchase a Paratech Extrication Kit which are used to stabilize cars involved in collisions.

This kit includes items such as stabilization struts to limit the shifting of any sized vehicle during rescue, airbags to help lift, move, and shift weights up to 80 metric tons, and accessories like the Jaws of Life to ensure those trapped in vehicles are able to get out safely.

Ed Thiessen, LaSalle Fire Chief, says the kits include a number of different lifesaving pieces of equipment for fire crews to use.

"We would have the Jaws of Life, we would have spreaders, as well as hydraulic struts that would support vehicles should they be on their side or upside down. These struts would support the vehicles so that we could safely remove doors, and or provide patient care for people that might be in those vehicles so that if we're climbing inside that they don't roll while we're in there."

He says it's crucial to have these kits available as most of the time, collisions that require extrication are considered a "serious accident" where those involved would need medical attention.

"To be able to remove people or occupants from a vehicle quickly is very important, especially if they're bleeding or the extent of their trauma, it's very important. So, to have additional tools as we grow, it is very important for the residents or people travelling through our community."

Thiessen says they're very excited for the kits.

"We're very grateful. To be very honest we would've had to wait for the next budget cycle to ask council for approval for this type of money and be able to purchase this, and even then it wouldn't be a for sure thing depending on other budget constraints. So, to be able to purchase these through this money, it's absolutely fantastic."

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has awarded 319 grants to public safety organizations since 2015.

This grant is one of 13 awarded to public safety organizations and will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $362,000 across Ontario.