LaSalle getting ready to reopen municipal facilities

The Town of LaSalle is set to reopen its municipal facilities.

According to a release, town hall will reopen on Friday, January 28 for town business only and will have a 50 per cent capacity limit and users must show proof of vaccination.

The LaSalle library branch and the Vollmer Centre will reopen on Monday January 31.

The town says proof of vaccination is needed for the Vollmer Centre but is not needed to enter the library.

The fitness centre at the Vollmer will also be up and running along with regular ice rentals.

Winter session programs such as recreation programs and swimming lessons are also set to resume.

