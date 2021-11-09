LaSalle getting set to host inaugural Holiday Lights Heritage Nights

LaSalle is getting set to host a holiday event that'll be the first of its kind in the town.

The inaugural Holiday Lights Heritage Nights is set to kick off November 26 at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

The new outdoor light display will feature an outdoor walk-through experience including a 40-foot tall Christmas tree.

Light displays will be on nightly, but festivities will be ramped up more on the weekend when the town hosts Food Truck Fridays, Sounds of the Season Saturdays and Sunday Night Markets — these extra events will be offered each weekend from November 26 to December 19.

The town is also reminding residents COVID-19 protocols will be in place including wearing a mask and physical distancing.

The holiday light display will remain on at the civic centre until January 9 — more information about what's planned can be found on the town's website.