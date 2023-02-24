LaSalle holding special tree branch collection

The Town of LaSalle will be holding a one-time collection of tree branches that have fallen during this week's ice storm.

The town is asking private property owners to place small to medium sized branches at the curb or edge of the road starting February 27, without blocking driveways, roads or sidewalks.

Staff will be using a chipper to shred the branches, so yard waste bags are not needed and won't be collected, and the branches also do not need to be bundled and tied.

The collection will start Monday in the Laurier North area, followed by Laurier South, Todd, Heritage and County with the town adding that the collection may take several days and status updates will be posted on their website and social media pages.

Any limbs that are too large to bring to the curb will be the responsibility of the resident to remove and dispose of.