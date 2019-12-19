LaSalle Holding the Line on Taxes in 2020

For the second year in a row, the town of LaSalle is holding the line on taxes.

Council has approved a 0% property tax increase on the town's portion of the 2020 budget.

Mayor Marc Bondy says says residential growth in the town played a big part in this year's budget.

"I can't take the credit. It comes down to the growth in the municipality. Prior councils put things into place to have the growth. You can see the size of the homes that are being built in our municipality. So with that increased tax coming in we don't have to raise the tax rate," he says.

Bondy says some residents may still may see a tax increase depending on the assessment of their property by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation or MPAC.

While the town is not increasing taxes in 2020, he warns it will likely be a very different situation come next year.

"We think we did a responsible budget. Next year we're going to have issues. As we know, the MPAC assessments, at least for LaSalle, will go up 50% over four years. That's 12.5% average per year. So we'll be doing our homework on that. We've started already," says Bondy.

He says the town was still able to put more money into reserves and move several projects along in the 2020 budget.

"The waterfront is key. We put money aside for that as well as for the surface water mitigation which we're calling the 'big dig'. We're going to have to take care of that and ongoing infrastructure, capital spending. It's the same, it's just that we're increasing more and more into our reserves as well," adds Bondy.

The 2019 budget called for a 0% tax increase as well — residents saw a 1% hike in 2018.

With files from Rob Hindi