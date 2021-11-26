LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights set to open Friday night

The LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights officially kicks off Friday with a tree lighting ceremony.

The lights will be up daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 26 until Jan. 9, 2022 at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

Scott Bisson, LaSalle's Manager of Culture and Recreation, says along with some beautiful lights, they will have programming on Friday, Saturday and Sundays on weekends between Nov. 26 to Dec. 19.

"We're going to have Food Truck Fridays and also have Santa on Friday night along with some characters wandering the property for photo opportunities," he says. "On Saturdays we're going to have Saturday Sounds of the Season, we're going to have some live entertainment along with some Christmas holiday glow golf."

Bisson says a Holiday Night Market will be held Sunday nights inside the Town Civic Centre, featuring local businesses.

"Those who wish to enter will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19," he says.

Bisson says they're also going to have more decorations than normal after council voted to invest in more lights.

"It's a beautiful setting for people to go out with family and take photos and enjoy the holiday season. It's also a great opportunity to support local businesses in the area around town hall, grab a bite to eat or go shopping in one of the local stores," he adds.

AM800's Mike Kakuk will host the tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the LaSalle Civic Centre, 5950 Malden Rd.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place including wearing a mask at all times and physical distancing.