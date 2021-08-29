LaSalle hosting August Night Market this weekend

Thirty vendors will be featured when The Town of LaSalle hosts its upcoming August Night Market on Sunday, August 29.

Culture and Recreation manager Scott Bisson says they're hoping that people will come out to the LaSalle Civic Centre between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to check it out.

"We're very excited to have the night markets back underway. They were extremely successful pre-COVID and last month, the last Sunday in July we were able to offer our very first night market in a long time and it was very successful."



Featured vendors include artisans and crafters with handmade and homemade products, and other booths with items like art, jewellery, woodworking and food and fresh produce.

Bisson says with COVID they weren't sure what the turnout would be like and how the event would operate, but it went very well.

"We estimated that there was about 2,000 people that went through over the course of the event. Everyone did a great job of following the masking guidelines and physical distancing. I think we had a beautiful day, it was a little hot, but it was a great day."

Access to this month's event will be limited and masks must be worn. Organizers say there will be a food court area with picnic tables, food trucks will be on site offering snacks and treats but there will be no access into the Civic Centre.

Bisson says they've received good feedback from both vendors and people in attendance, as people want to get out and go something and summer time is usually a great time to do that.

"Some of the great comments we heard were from the vendors saying they sold lots of product which is great for our local economy and from the public just being able to support local. With markets being limited over COVID a lot of those vendors have struggled so it's great for the community to come out and support them."

Bisson is encouraging residents to walk or ride their bikes down to the event, but there will also be parking available on site.

Organizers are also planning to have another Night Market in September, currently scheduled for Sunday, September 26.