LaSalle hosting new festival later this year

Planning is underway for a new festival in LaSalle.

It's called "Last Call Before Fall" and replaces the town's Craft Beer Festival.

"Although we loved doing that event it took place traditionally over the Thanksgiving weekend and we had a couple rough years with weather so we were looking for something new and different that we could move the weekend around a little bit so that we maybe have better luck and of course the pandemic hit," says Director of Culture and Recreation Patti Funaro. "So we had to put this on pause but the event is called the Last Call Before Fall."

Funaro says the event will take place the weekend after Labour Day at the Event Centre on Front Road and will feature local wineries and breweries

"We partnered with Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and we're working with their Barrels, Bottles, and Brews Trail and their Essex Pelee Island Coast Wineries, the partners in those programs we'll be getting some of them to participate so people will have the options of craft beers, wines and spirits," says Funaro.

She says the public enjoyed craft beer but after receiving some feedback, residents were looking for other options.

"I think this is a great way to combined things beyond just craft beer and to bring us something new and a new exciting event and a new location as well," says Funaro.

The event will also include local food vendors and live entertainment.

Funaro says it's a ticketed event and tickets are now on sale.

Tickets for the September 8 and 9 event can be bought at lasalletickets.ca.