LaSalle Launches Online Dog Tag Renewal System

The Town of LaSalle has launched a new online service to renew dog licences.

Residents will now have the option to renew a dog licence and pay online with the dog tag being sent in the mail.

In addition to the online renewal portal, residents also have the option to pay their renewal fees by mail or by leaving a cheque in the drop-box located at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

Any resident who is registering a new dog will need to call the Town to have the dog added into the system.

Due to COVID-19, the deadline to renew a pet licence in LaSalle was extended to June 30, 2021.

As of July, prices to renew a pet licence double.