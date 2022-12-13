LaSalle looking for more water capacity to address future growth

The Town of LaSalle is looking to see what it would cost to increase the amount of water supplied to the town.

Council will be asked at Tuesday's meeting to approve a six-month extension with the Windsor Utilities Commission for the supply and use of water.

The current five-year agreement is due to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, but the deal allows for the renewal of another five year term.

Town officials have been working with WUC administration on the terms of the renewal since August 2022, but is asking for more time while officials at WUC calculate the cost of increasing the water usage capacity limit for LaSalle.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche points to projected growth in the town over the next five years and beyond as a reason to seek a change to the agreement.

"We think about what happened with Bill 23 and those More Homes, Faster or whatever they called it these days, we foresee the need for more capacity in the Town of LaSalle. So it makes sense to do it now rather than lock in for another five," she says.

The Town is currently well within its current capacity limit of 22 mega litres per day, but the proposed change is aimed at ensuring sufficient water supply in the decades to come to serve a total population of 60,000 people.

According to the latest census by Statistics Canada, LaSalle's population increased 8.4 per cent from 30,180 in 2016 to 32,721 in 2021.

Meloche says it's a good problem to have.

"When you know you're growing and developing, at the same time, you want to make sure you have what's needed," she says. "As of right now, we have more than enough capacity, so that's not a concern. I don't want residents to hear this and get concerned, thinking are we going to have an issue here in the Town of LaSalle? We're not, we are in good shape."

The current agreement allows the Town to pay for the water it uses, not the total limit, and any future growth would pay for the cost of any increase in water use.

In it's 2021 report released in April of 2022, the Windsor Utilities Commission reported that it produced 35,072 million litres of potable water for use by the citizens of the City of Windsor, the Town of LaSalle and the Town of Tecumseh. Of that total, LaSalle used 3,302 mega litres of water in 2021.

A mega litre is a unit of volume equivalent to 1,000,000 litres.