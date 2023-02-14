LaSalle looking to add decorative signs along the 401

Drivers using Highway 401 could soon see some decorative signs to let them know when they're in LaSalle.

Town Council will be asked at its meeting Tuesday night to approve moving ahead with enhanced boundary signs, installed and maintained by the Ministry of Transportation, at a cost of $30,000.

The funding would come out of the Strategic Planning budget.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says the signs would be similar to the ones Tecumseh and Lakeshore have along the 401, but not as big.

"They're very large expensive signs and the locations we have just don't call for that. We're looking at just regular signage that you would see going up the 401, which has come to us at a lot less of an expense than the other signs would have, but that would give us that chance and opportunity to be more visible along that 401 corridor," she says.

An example of a decorative sign that the Town of LaSalle is considering for placement along Highway 401. (Graphic courtesy of the Town of LaSalle)

If approved, the plan is to have the signs installed in the westbound lanes at the Howard Avenue overpass, and one in the eastbound direction just before the ECO passage tunnel prior to the Todd Lane exit.

Meloche says there are already signs telling people what exit to take.

"We really think this will help with a little more visibility to the Town of LaSalle and show them where we're at so they can come visit us, especially as we continue to develop and expand, and offer these great tourism things on our waterfront. They'll know how to find us," she says.

Meloche says the original decorative signs that were suggested to the Town back in 2018 carried a price tag of around $200,000.

"They would usually include your municipal logo, you'd put your population, sometime they're lit up, they're beautiful signs. When we given to the locations available to us by MTO we really didn't think that type of investment would be well suit to us and we could use that money other places in the town," adds Meloche.

LaSalle Council meets Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.

With files from Rob Hindi